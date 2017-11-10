President Peter Mutharika on Friday morning officially opened the 47th
session of the National Assembly in the Capital City of Lilongwe where
he told Member of Parliament (MPs) that the August House is not bigger
than government.
He also admitted that the country’s electricity crisis has affected
the economy of Malawi as well as the leaving standards of the
citizens.
Below is the President’s speech titled ‘Rising Above Macroeconomic Stability’
• YOUR EXCELLENCY DR. GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI;
• RIGHT HONOURABLE DR. SAULOS KLAUS CHILIMA, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE
REPUBLIC OF MALAWI;
• RIGHT HONOURABLE RICHARD MSOWOYA, M.P., SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY;
• YOUR LORDSHIP HONOURABLE ANDREW NYIRENDA, SC, CHIEF JUSTICE;
• HONOURABLE DEPUTY SPEAKERS;
• HONOURABLE LEADER OF THE HOUSE;
• HONOURABLE CABINET MINISTERS AND DEPUTY MINISTERS;
• HONOURABLE JUSTICES OF APPEAL AND JUDGES OF THE HIGH COURT;
• HONOURABLE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION;
• LEADERS OF POLITICAL PARTIES REPRESENTED IN PARLIAMENT;
• HONOURABLE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT;
• HER EXCELLENCY MADAM THANDIWE DUMBUTCHENA, DEAN OF THE DIPLOMATIC
CORPS AND HEADS OF DIPLOMATIC MISSIONS;
• MR. LLOYD MUHARA, CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT;
• DISTINGUISHED INVITED GUESTS;
• LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.
INTRODUCTION
Mr. Speaker, Sir, I do not come to deliver a State of the Nation
Address. That has its own time and day. I come here to open the 47th
Session of Parliament. Above all, I am here to ask: why are we here?
Parliament is an important part of Government. Parliament is an
important part of the people. Parliament is a cornerstone of
democracy. But Parliament is not, and should never consider itself
bigger than Government.
As Parliament, the first reason of existence is, as we say, “to make
laws.” But more precisely, we are here to enact legislation for the
good of the nation. We enact the laws that have been made in a
collective process. Indeed, Parliament cannot, and does not make laws
single-handedly. Making laws is our shared responsibility between the
Executive and Parliament.
The second reason of our existence is to represent the people. We are
here to act on behalf of our voters and citizens. And how many of us
truly represent the will of the people? How many of us consult the
people we represent?
I have seen times when Members of Parliament represent their parties
more than the people. I have seen times when Members of Parliament
frustrate Government business that is meant to serve the very people
we claim to represent. And I ask again: why are we here?
The third reason why we exist as Parliament is to maintain oversight
of the Executive on behalf of the people of Malawi. It is critical to
hold the Executive accountable. But who holds us accountable? As I
will be underlining later in this speech, in any human society –
everyone must be accountable to someone else.
It is in performing the above roles that we become part of Government.
Yes, Government is incomplete without Parliament. And Parliament
cannot exist without the Executive and the Judiciary.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, I beg to emphasize that we must avoid the hubris we
sometimes suffer – the political hubris of thinking that we are more
important than the rest of Government. Such political pride can be
birth of the tragedy of democracy.
We are here for the people. This Session will only be meaningful if we
all remember that we are here to represent the people.
Far too often Mr. Speaker, we meet here to flex our political muscles.
This is not a house for political posturing. This is not our house.
Parliament is the house of the people. We are here on the principle of
representing the people.
On that principle Mr. Speaker Sir, let me speak about matters that
affect the people as we sit here. Let me speak about economic
performance, energy situation, food security, public health, public
sector reforms and national security.
Let me say from the outset Mr. Speaker, Sir, that as a nation, we are
making steady and positive progress in most sectors of our economy, in
spite of the challenges that we are currently facing. All we need now
is for us to work together to sustain and build on the achievements
that have been gained so far if we are to realize the sustainable and
inclusive growth that we, as a nation, aspire.
For this reason, Mr. Speaker, Sir, I have titled my Statement “Rising
above Macroeconomic Stability.”
Mr. Speaker, Sir, we have already laid the foundation for sustainable
medium-term growth through the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy
III (MGDS III), which Government recently adopted after wide
consultations with all relevant stakeholders. The MGDS III will be our
overarching medium-term development strategy for the next five years.
The implementation of the Strategy will economically transform the
nation and make us a productive, competitive and resilient nation.
MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
Mr. Speaker, Sir, there is no point in denying reality because we want
to politick for the sake of politicking. The reality is: we have done
well in economic performance in the last three years.
In three years, inflation has fallen from 24 percent to 8.4 percent as
of September 2017. Interest rates have dramatically fallen and our
base lending rate also declined to 18 percent by July, 2017. Our
exchange rate has been stable for over two years.
Further, preliminary forecast for 2017 economic growth rate is likely
to be higher than the 5.5 percent that was estimated earlier. In
fact, the rate of growth could be the highest in the SADC region. And
Malawi is fast rising on the global doing business index.
We found a broken economy. We have achieved economic stability. We are
now set to rise above economic stability. We are set for economic
growth. We are set to rise again as a country.
Mr. Speaker Sir, let us agree that it is a result of sound economic
management that we achieved these phenomenal results. Let it go down
in history that we are a country that achieved economic stability
through national disasters.
We reversed the devastating effects of the infamous Cashgate.
We defied floods. We survived seasons of drought. We defied hunger. We
fed our people for two years of hunger. Above all, we ran this country
without budgetary aid. My Government proved that Malawi can achieve
economic independence. And that’s what Malawians want. As for us, we
have been tested and tried but we prevailed! The story of our economy
tells it all.
FOOD SECURITY
Those who oppose for the sake of opposing tell us that inflation is
being fixed. And I ask: was the inflation also being fixed when it was
rising? They tell us: inflation is falling because we banned maize
export. And I ask: why did inflation begin to fall when there was
national hunger and we were importing maize instead of exporting?
Mr. Speaker Sir, this denial of our progress is testimony that this
country has people who oppose my Government for the sake of opposing.
This country has politicians who don’t wish Malawians well. They are
so much obsessed with scoring cheap political points that they would
rather see Malawi failing than prospering.
In their political agenda, they want to see our economy failing so
that they should say the Government has failed. In their agenda, they
have been opposing our banning of maize export because they want us to
export all the maize. They would want this country to go hungry again
and see Malawians suffering so that they can say my Government has
failed.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, we must never regret that we restricted the export
of maize. Maize is the life of our people. Exporting all our maize is
exporting our life. Our goal was to make sure that we have enough
maize in our reserves to feed Malawians in case the next harvest goes
bad. I made this decision because I mean well.
The means to the goal might be painful. But the end is good for us
all. Let us not sink into cheap politics of pleasing our people today
in order to betray them into suffering tomorrow. And yes, it takes
pain and sacrifice to achieve good things. There is no soft ride to
achievement. There is no easy walk to prosperity!
Mr. Speaker Sir, I want to report to this house that we have achieved
our noble goal. We now have enough maize in our reserves to cushion us
in case we don’t harvest enough. I want Malawians to sleep with peace
in our mind knowing that we have food for today and we will have
enough food for tomorrow.
But I have one caution Mr. Speaker. Let us not forget that we are
Malawians. Let us not be carried away by international driven policies
that do not work for our people. In our culture, we have always been
proud to keep surplus maize in our homestead. As our people say,
kulemera ndikudya! We do not stop growing maize in the next season
because we have what we traditionally call chimanga chogonera! We grow
more maize because we do not want to be a nation of beggars begging
food from others.
Therefore, let me urge all farmers to grow more maize this season. If
you wish your voters well, let every Member of Parliament in this
house go to our people and urge our people to grow more maize. Maize
is our life.
And we cannot stop growing maize because we have enough maize.
As Government, I want to commit that we will support our farmers. This
year, we have started distributing coupons and our Farm Input Subsidy
Program is on course. We have defied those who wanted to frustrate and
derail the program to starve millions of Malawians.
In a special vote of thanks, Mr. Speaker Sir, let me thank the
Agriculture Committee of this House for taking a patriotic, firm and
defiant stand in defence of the subsidy program.
DEMOCRACY AND ACCOUNTABILITY
Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me turn to the subject of accountability. I have
always said accountability is the first principle of democracy. In a
democracy, everyone must be accountable to someone. And let only God
be accountable to himself.
Time and again, Government gives an account of its work to the people
of Malawi. Through your committees, you Members of Parliament have
been examining records of government, asking questions and demanding
answers.
My Government has been accountable to the people of Malawi through
you. We are always accountable to Parliament.
But are you accountable to Government and the people who voted for you?
As we say in Latin, quis custodiet ipsos custodes? Put it this way,
who watches the watchers? Who is holding accountable the MPs who hold
us accountable in this house?
I hear the people complaining that some of you are abusing
Constituency Development Fund (CDF). I hear the people crying that
some development projects are not completed because their Member of
Parliament has abused CDF.
Government sets aside this money in the budget for the people. The
fund is for development work in the constituencies. But some members
are abusing the money instead of giving development to the people.
Some MPs abuse the funds of the people. And yet Mr. Speaker, the same
vocal MPs stand here to accuse Government of corruption.
Let me say this Mr. Speaker, and to all dear Malawians hearing me now.
Something is tragic with a democracy in which those who think are
watchdogs also think they must be accountable to no one. In any human
society, in any democracy, no institution must be accountable to no
one.
That is precisely why I delight to see Ministries, Departments and
Agencies of my Government being subjected to accountability in this
House.
I am pleased to see accountability at work in this House and in my Government.
We have seen Public Accounts Committee ensure that Ministries,
Departments and Agencies are subjected to public finance management.
We have seen the Auditor General at work.
Specifically, we have seen the Auditor General’s Report of 2013.
The outcome of the Report is, to say the least, very disheartening. I
know that some political activists masquerading as journalists worked
hard to use the 2013 Report to create a perception that corruption is
worsening in my Government. It is deplorable that as a society we are
descending into cheap politics of misinforming the public.
But I also know that the Media Committee of this august House will not
sit back and watch others destroy our society.
But let me say this: It does not matter whose Government the reports
apply to. Let me warn that my Government, through this House, will
hold accountable all controlling officers who fail to undertake their
responsibilities as laid down in important legal frameworks. Follow
the Public Finance Management Act, the Public Procurement Act, and
other laws or face dire consequences.
Comply with financial rules and regulations or be ready to face the
law. It does not matter who you are. As we say, the law is a blind
monster that will crush anyone who gets in its way.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me also urge the National Audit Office to
continue auditing all public accounts on a timely schedule. In so
doing, we instill public confidence in the manner in which resources
are utilized.
I am pleased to report that my Government has improved on the
principle of timely auditing. The National Audit Office has produced
annual audit reports up to the financial year ended 30th June, 2016. I
am reliably informed that audit of financial statements for the year
ended 30th June, 2017 are in progress.
ELECTRICITY
Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me now turn to energy development. I am speaking
at a time when thousands of Malawians are suffering the pain of power
shortage. Our people are suffering the pain of failing to run
businesses. Many homes are in the dark for hours. Barber shops for our
young men are suffering. In our villages everywhere, women have to
wait for hours at maize mills while children wait for food back at
home. Life is no longer normal for everyone.
Mr Speaker, the first step in solving a problem is to accept the
problem. Let us accept that we have a serious problem that we must
solve collectively.
Let us admit that this country is suffering consequences of neglecting
the energy sector for many years. Let us be honest to admit that we
did not invest to expand our energy generation. For fifty years, we
kept thinking as if Malawi would remain what it was in the 1960s.
As Government, we have accepted our responsibility. I am here to make
Malawi do what this country could not do in fifty years. We must
invest to expand power generation. That is exactly what we are doing.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, our current installed capacity for electricity is
351 megawatts, and generation by Electricity Generation Company
(EGENCO) has, of late, fallen to 160 megawatts. Priority for
distribution of this 160 megawatts is given to essential service
providers like referral hospitals and the water boards, which together
consume a total of 70 megawatts leaving the remainder, of 90
megawatts, for distribution to industrial and domestic use, hence the
frequent load shedding.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, Malawians are aware that major reforms to improve
efficiency in the energy supply chain were implemented, including the
unbundling of the old Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM)
in order to separate the generation from the transmission and
distribution functions. Through these reforms, opportunities have been
created for independent power producers to invest in power generation
using various technologies, in order to complement electricity
generation by EGENCO.
The reforms have also created an opportunity for Government to invest
in new generation plants and expansion of the existing ones to meet
electricity demands in this country. We are targeting 2,500 megawatts
in the next 10 years. Yes, Mr. Speaker Sir, developing a country
demands patience.
However, Mr. Speaker Sir, my government understands that our people
are facing serious difficulties. They need power now as I speak.
Therefore, we are acting on both short-term and long-term solutions.
As an emergency cover, we are bringing in generators to boost our
capacity by end of December. There are several options being pursued
both at ESCOM and EGENCO concurrently.
In the medium term, we are pursuing the following measures:
▪ Installation of grid-connected solar power plants and diesel powered
generators, with a total installed capacity of 70 megawatts and 78
megawatts, respectively, to be completed before the end of 2018;
▪ Rehabilitation of Nkula A and Tedzani III hydropower plants, to
increase generation by a total of 22 Megawatts by the end of 2018;
▪ Construction of Tedzani IV Power Project with support from JICA, to
generate a total of 18 megawatts after commissioning in 2020;
▪ Construction of Kam’mwamba coal-fired power plant, with a total
generation capacity of 300 megawatts, to be completed in 2020; and
▪ Development of new hydropower plants at Mpatamanga, Fufu,
Kholombidzo and Lower Songwe, which will add a total of 869 megawatts
in the long term.
The solar powered plant, diesel powered generators, the completion of
rehabilitation works at Nkula A and Tedzani III by 2018 should give us
an extra total generation capacity of 330 megawatts.
As you can see, we are the Government that cares because we are
addressing a problem which this country neglected for fifty years.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me also take this opportunity to announce that
the World Bank has committed resources amounting to over USD200
million for expansion of access to electricity, especially in the
rural to semi-urban areas, to complement the Malawi Rural
Electrification Project. We are the Government that is taking
electricity to communities never reached before.
HEALTHCARE
Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me now move on to healthcare. Healthcare is a
top priority for us.
I have good news Mr. Speaker, Sir. We have enough resources to meet
the needs of the people. In addition to MK125 billion that Government
allocated to the health sector in the 2017/2018 financial year,
Government is receiving various support from development partners.
The Global Fund has recently approved a USD460 million grant for
HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria for January, 2018 to December, 2020.
Government is also receiving a cash grant of USD47 million from GAVI
to finance health systems and immunization for the next five years
starting from July, 2017. GAVI will additionally support Malawi with
USD26 million in offshore vaccine procurement.
Government is procuring medical equipment worth USD5.7 million with a
grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for 49 health
facilities across the country.
Furthermore, the Health Services Joint Fund which comprises Germany,
UK and Norway is supporting Government with approximately USD8.1
million to procure equipment for the other facilities that were not
covered by the African Development Bank grant. Additionally, the
Indian Government has supported Malawi with USD500,000 to procure
medical equipment for Mzuzu Central Hospital.
Government is also procuring 12 digital X-Ray machines with funds from
the Global Fund and another 6 digital X-ray machines with funds from
the World Bank.
The Health Services Joint Fund has also committed USD35million towards
various health sector activities, including construction of health
centres, purchase of medical equipment, support for service-level
agreements with CHAM health facilities, support to Central Medical
Stores Trust and operational support to districts.
In addition, the Global Financing Facility of the World Bank has just
announced a USD20 million grant in support of our Every Women Every
Child programme.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me update this august house that the
construction of the National Cancer Treatment Centre which we
promised, is going on very well. And our Foreign Direct Investment
drive is bearing fruits with the construction of the DaeYang
University Teaching Hospital, and others. With the Cancer Centre, we
will significantly reduce the cost of sending patients abroad by at
least 50%. For your information, this country has over 14,000 cancer
patients.
EDUCATION
Mr. Speaker Sir, apart from health, education is another priority
sector. In my State of the Nation Address this year, I gave a
comprehensive coverage of the progress we are making on infrastructure
development in primary and secondary education, and also Community
Technical Colleges. Let me now comment what is happening in the
university sector.
University infrastructure is important because we are creating space
for increasing access to university education. Infrastructure is
growing in public universities at a pace never known in our time.
Go down to Chancellor College and see at least five infrastructure
development projects under construction now. Chancellor College is
changing its face into a modern university. We are talking about
modern lecture theatres and laboratories, an ICT centre, a Business
Centre and School of Economics under construction.
Go to The Polytechnic and see a four-storey complex taking shape to
house an ICT hub, an open distance learning centre and a business
centre. This should also help in changing the landscape of Blantyre.
Go to Mzuzu University; go to the Malawi University of Science and
Technology (MUST), and you will see government at work. Transformation
has no alternative.
I wish also to inform this House that we have begun to perform
architectural wonders of what is to be Mombera University in Mzimba.
Preliminary works have already begun.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, these projects are happening at the same time, under
this government.
PUBLIC SECTOR REFORMS
Mr. Speaker Sir, let me at this point speak about the progress we are
making in public sector reforms. I will highlight a few developments.
We are developing the Public Sector Reforms Policy and the Public
Service Management Policy. These policies will provide a comprehensive
framework for consistent decision-making that will guide
implementation of modern initiatives in line with best practices.
Government has also undertaken to establish the Malawi School of
Government by merging the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) and
Staff Development Institute (SDI). Our goal is to strengthen training
for leadership and management in the public service. The program will
also promote a culture of ethics and discipline in the public service.
The bill for establishing this school is drafted and will be presented
to Parliament soon.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, we now have Integrated Public Service Centres in
this country, and we call them Mlambe Centres. They are now
operational in Lilongwe and Mangochi. In these centres, you will find
all the services provided by the Post Office, Malawi Revenue
Authority, Department of Immigration, Directorate of Road Traffic
Services, the Registrar General, and soon, the National Registration
Bureau.
We are now moving to set up Mlambe Centres in Karonga, Mwanza, Mzimba,
Blantyre, Salima, Mulanje and Mzuzu in the next phase. And we have the
commitment of funding from the World Bank for other 10 centres across
the country.
Mr. Speaker, Sir, probably the most monumental of all reforms is the
National Identity Card.
This country has a national identification system which will transform
the way we deliver services to the people. As I speak today, over 9
million Malawian citizens aged 16 years and above, have been
registered. The cards are being delivered to the people. We have
delivered on this promise.
Mr. Speaker Sir, one more movement of transformation is happening
quietly in this country. We have taken services to the people. Because
we have taken services closer to the people, queries and needs are
attended to more promptly than ever. This Mr. Speaker, is eliminating
ghost workers. This, Mr. Speaker Sir, is called achieving efficiency
in public service. Let us remember the goal of public sector reforms
is to achieve efficiency and effectiveness. And let me remind
Malawians, that I promise what I do and I do what I promise.
Mr. Speaker Sir, while some are wasting their time claiming that
nothing is happening in this country, people know better out there. I
promised, Mr. Speaker, roads, and roads I will deliver.
ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE
People can see that my government is constructing not less than 10
national roads totaling more than 500 kilometres.
I am not talking about the many roads we are planning to construct. I
am talking about the roads we are constructing.
People can see for themselves a new tarmac road stretching for 95km on
the Lilongwe Old Airport–Kwanyanda – Santhe and Kwanyanda-Kasiya Road.
We are completing this road by January, 2019.
People can see the Thyolo–Makwasa –Thekerani –Makhanga Road under
construction. This is road is 82-km and started in August, 2016. We
are completing this road in August, 2019.
People can see new tarmac stretching for 102km on the
Zomba-Jali-Phalombe-Chitakale road. We are completing this road by
August 2018.
Those in the North can see construction under way on the 47km
Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road. We are completing this road by 18 April 2018.
Those in the East can see the 75km Liwonde – Mangochi Road making
progress. We are completing this road by August, 2018.
The works on Karonga – Songwe started in September 2017 and that
project will be completed by December 2018.
In November 2016, we started constructing Njakwa – Livingstonia Road.
The project is expected to be completed by May 2020.
We are also starting the rehabilitation of M1 road from Lumbadzi
towards Mzimba turn-off.
We started all these projects in my time because I want to change the
face of this country forever. Except one road, we will complete all
the projects within the first term of my government.
And remember, we are soon starting the much needed
Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza Road. And we are also set to begin the Chingale
Turn-Off to Lirangwe road.
By the time we are finish these roads, this country will no longer be the same.
CONCLUSION
Mr. Speaker, Sir, there is no doubt that we are moving forward as a
country despite whatever challenges we face. Against all odds, we have
achieved economic stability. Let us now hold hands and rise above
stability to pursue economic growth.
Let us remember – that everyone must be accountable to someone for us
to ensure equitable distribution of resources, which leads to
inclusive economic growth and development.
Let us promote the spirit of patriotism, integrity and hard work for
us to achieve national prosperity. Let us all rise to the occasion and
stand on these pillars of progress.
We must be the first to lead by example. The people who voted for us
are watching. And the people will be watching us as we conduct our
business in this House. And the people will be the best judges.
Mr. Speaker Sir, let me close by underlining the importance of our
responsibility in this House. As Members of Parliament, we have an
important role in national development. As a country, we have reached
economic stabilization. Next is about economic growth and development.
Members of Parliament have a duty to pass laws that will support
growth and development.
That is why I want to welcome the newly elected members to this august house.
But on a sad note, Mr. Speaker, let me express my condolences to this
Honourable House and the bereaved family on the demise of Honourable
Sam Ganda, who until his death on 16th May, 2017 was a Member of
Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Constituency.
Let me also once again convey my heartfelt condolences to the families
of the 21 Malawi Defence Force soldiers and cadets who recently lost
their precious lives in a tragic road accident on 2nd November, 2017
in Mzimba district. This is a big loss to the Malawi Defence Force and
the entire nation. This was a national tragedy.
May I ask the House to join me and stand up to observe a minute of
silence in honour of the departed souls?
Shall we stand please!
(Minute of Silence)
May their Souls Rest in Peace!
With these remarks, Mr. Speaker, I now declare the 47th Session of
Parliament officially open.
May the Almighty God bless us all.
God bless Mother Malawi
Thank you, Mr. Speaker, Sir.