The Office of the President and Cabinet has released details of the funeral program for the late Patrick Mbewe who died on 16th February, 2019. The OPC says the remains of the late Patrick Mbewe, have already been taken from the College of Medicine to his residence at Sunnyside in Blantyre where vigil is taking place.

On Tuesday, funeral Service at the Residence will start at 11 O’clock in the morning followed by Funeral Mass at the Catholic Institute CI at noon.

The OPC says after the funeral mass, the Funeral procession will proceed to TAWA Estate along Midima Road in Chiradzulu District.

Burial Ceremony of the late Patrick Mbewe will take place on Wednesday, 20th February 2019 where the program is expected to start at 11 O’clock in the morning.

His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika directed that the late Patrick Mbewe, be accorded burial with military honours as a former Cabinet Minister. President Mutharika will be represented by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa.