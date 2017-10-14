Malawi President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika in a press release made available to the Maravi Post is wishing Malawi mothers a special Mother’s day.

The full message below:

HIS EXCELLENCY PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA WISHES ALL MOTHERS A SPECIAL MOTHER’S DAY

As we celebrate Mother’s Day on 15th October 2017, and join the international community in celebrating World Rural Women’s Day,

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika congratulates all mothers and women in Malawi on these two special occasions.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika believes that mothers are pillars of society. They build families and nurture our children to become Productive citizens. Mothers have seen us through for us to be what we are today. They are the foundations of our progress as a nation.

Above all, the President believes that mothers are special people. His Excellency the President is therefore calling upon all Malawians to respect our mothers, cherish and celebrate the love and care they give us.

It is befitting that we celebrate Mother’s Day in Malawi at the time the international community comes together to commemorate World

Rural Women’s Day. As you will recall the World Rural Women’s Day was launched in 1995 during the 4th UN World Conference on

Women in Beijing, China. The day is commemorated annually on October 15.”