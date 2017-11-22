Chief advisor to the President, Collins Magalasi has been deployed to Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maravi Post has established.

Magalasi, a renowned economist will replace Ishmael Chioko who has been working as MERA acting CEO.

According to our inside source, Chioko, a lawyer by profession, will remain with MERA as its legal advisor.

Chioko has been acting CEO since 15 September, 2016 when MERA chief executive officer Raphael Kamoto was sent on forced leave by the board to pave the way for investigations into an alleged diversion of K3 billion from the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF).

Kamoto, was sent away together with MERA director of finance Elias Hausi on the same allegation.

Magalasi is former Malawi Economic Justice Network (Mejn) and Afrodad executive director.

When asked for a comment, MERA board chairperson Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe denied saying he was on the road.