LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Constitutional court of five judges is expected to make rulings on three applications this afternoon at 3 O’clock in the capital Lilongwe

Our correspondent says the applications, made to the court earlier on Wednesday by lawyers of the applicants in the case Malawi Congress Party (MCP’s) Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima, include change of some documentation presented to the court, disclosure of some issues regarding Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) such as bank statements of some Mec personnel and protection of some documentation that were used in the elections.

The court has therefore granted both Times and Zodiak radio to cover the proceedings live from the chamber.

This follows last Friday after the court threw away President Peter Mutharika application to dismiss the case.

The opposition parties are challenging MEC’s May 21 polls presidential results that declared Mutharika as a winner with 38%.

MCP and UTM are seeking for a re-run over numerous irregularities that marred the elections.