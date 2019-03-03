Malawi Presidential running mates debate set for March 7

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country is expected to conduct presidential running mates debate slated for March 7 at Bingu International Conference Cente in the capital Lilongwe from 6.30pm

The organiser Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) will run the debate live on its Television.

The panellists will be runningmates from ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Everton Chimulirenji, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Sidik Mia, People’s Party (PP) Dr Jerry Jana, United Democratic Front (UDF) Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo and UTP Party Dr Micheal Usi.

The second debate will take place on March 14 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre from 6:30pm.

Mwenifumbo, who is Atupele Muluzi’s running mate, said he was ready to face off with all the running mates.

The running mates debate comes at a time when Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter will, from March 29 2019 to 5 April 2019, convene presidential debates to give citizens an opportunity to examine candidates eyeing the top office.

MISA Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga told journalists last week that the debates are a platform for the candidates to outline their developmental agendas if they are to be elected into office.

“We believe that the debates will promote and [push the] focus [of] the election [towards] issues rather than personalities” Ndanga stated.

The debates are therefore expected to provide Malawians with an opportunity to scrutinise the candidates and elect those that have the skills and competence to lead the country.

Only three months remain before the country goes for much awaited contested polls whose many contenders are MCP, DPP, PP, UTM Party and UDF.