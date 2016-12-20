BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Malawi President press secretary Mgeme Kalilani will finish the year 2016 praising God genuinely as he survived death on Monday when his vehicle KIA Cerato saloon swerved off the road at Chimaliro forest before Jenda roadblock in Mzimba.

Kalilani confirmed of the accident but was quick to say that there is no need to worry as he was in stable condition.

“I was travelling for official duties to Mzuzu and was in the company of my wife, Carol,” said Kalilani.

“We have both been treated as out patients at Jenda Health Centre,” he said.

“We sincerely thank the community around the accident spot. Police, health personnel and State House colleagues that came to help us,” he added.

State House sources indicate that Kalilani suffered minor injuries on the head and shoulder.

But the accident is likely to spark renewed specualation of attempts to eliminate some people with organised accidents.

Last month, accident claimed the life of Ecklen Kudontoni who was Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general until his untimely death.

In Malawi, such accidents attract mixed reactions from the public domain with many suggesting that they organized by political opponents.

The death of Roads Authority Chairman James Gomani, Bishop Joseph Mukasa Zuza and journalists Raphael Tenthani in a road accident also sparked debate.