ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Education on Friday released the 2018 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination (PSLCE) with 210,324 students out the 279,084 who sat for the exams qualifying for the award of the certificates representing a 79.39 percent pass rate.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post and signed by Justin Saidi, Ministry of Education said students are informed that their results are available at the centres where they registered.

“All queries should reach Maneb by Friday August 31, 2018 after this date; no further queries will be entertained. All students who have been selected to start form one are requested to report the schools they have been selected by Monday, September 10, 2018”, reads the statement.