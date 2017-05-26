Malawi Primary School teacher arrested for defilement

A 34 year-old man Lawrence Matewele, a teacher at Kasangazi Primary School in Nkhotakota is in police custody for defiling and Impregnating a standard 8 pupil.

According to Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe the ordeal started in November 2016 when the suspect gave a good gesture to the victim to come to his house for studies since they were neighbors.

Malimwe said that the suspect took the advantage to defile the girl for several times at his house.

The whole ordeal was revealed in May this year when the mother to the victim noted some changes on the body of the victim. The girl told her mother that she was pregnant as she missed two monthly periods.

When he discovered that the girl was pregnant, the suspect gave her k3000 to terminate the pregnant to avoid tarnishing his image the thing which did not please the victim.

The matter was reported to the police who took the girl to Mwansambo health centre for medical examination and pregnancy test. The medical report revealed that she had a four months old pregnancy.

Matewele is expected to appear before Nkhotakota first grade magistrate court to answer charges of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Meanwhile police is appealing to the general public to play a big role in protecting a girl child.

Lawrence Matewele hails from Mbalame village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwambo in Zomba.