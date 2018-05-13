Police in Mchinji have arrested a 28 year old primary school teacher for allegedly defiling, impregnating and procuring abortion of his school girl.

Mchinji police spokesperson Inspector Kaitano Rubrino said the victim (name withheld) disclosed that her standard 7 Class teacher Emanuel Banda, since the commencement of term one of 2017/2018 school calendar, he has been persuading and proposing her to be on a love affair a thing which she accepted after long time.

The minor further revealed that the two have been having unprotected sexual intercourse for more than three times before she conceived.

Immediately after the teacher who teaches at Ngulukira Full Primary School learnt that he was responsible for the two months old pregnancy which the victim claimed to him, he persuaded her to go for an abortion.

On April 24 2018, without the knowledge of her parents, Emanuel Banda picked her somewhere for an abortion where they both spent two days.

Her missing prompted her mother Estere Kaundama (35) of Kaundama village, T/A Gumba in Mchinji to probe more from her daughter on her arrival the following day. The victim narrated everything including the pregnancy, abortion and the one who was responsible.

Upon hearing this, her mother involved elders from her village to establish whether her daughter’s were deceitful but they also proved right.

This pressed them to report the matter to Chimwankango Police Unit where the girl was referred to Chimwankango Health Centre and the victim was examined and confirmed the abortion.

Later, on May 8 2018, the police opened a case and instituted investigations which led to the arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, Emanuel Banda (28) who hails from Nthunduwala village in the area of authority Kawomba in Kasungu will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement when investigations are over