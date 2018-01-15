KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-A 21 year old Jonas Zinaumaleka, an inmate at Kasungu Prison has lost his life after being killed by one of the station prison warder, Maravi Post has established.

According to inside source, the incident occurred on January 11, 2018.

Our source identified the suspect (prison warder) as Wellos Kusakala aged 31.

While confirming the development, Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the deceased was taken out together with other eleven prisoners to work in the suspect’s garden.

“In the course of doing the assigned work, Zinaumaleka and three other inmates escaped but with the help of other inmates Zinaumaleka and other two escapees were apprehended while the fourth one managed to escape,” he said.

After the three were caught, Kusakala got angry and heavily assaulted Zinaumaleka with a hoe handle and the prisoner sustained head injuries.

He was later taken into prison cells where he died during the night of January 11.

Postmortem examination conducted at Kasungu District Hospital revealed that death occurred due to head injuries.

Kusakala will appear before court to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code when investigations are completed.

Wellos Kusakala comes from Ulaya, Traditional Authority (T.A) Makhuwira in Chikwawa district while Jonas Zinaumaleka, hailed from Kondwerani village, TA Chidzuma in Kasungu district.