Police in Blantyre, the commercial city of Malawi, have launched a man hunt for a self-proclaimed prophet Layisi who swindled K6, 400, 000 from 160 youths.According to information confided to Maravi Post, the man of God promised the youths that he has found them a voluntary job from different international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

He said the organizations will be paying allowances ranging from K80, 000 to K150, 000 respectively.

Prophet Layisi then started demanding K40, 000 from each interested youth which he claimed was for their three days training.

“He promised to deploy us to various International Non-Governmental Organization after finishing the three-day training,” said one of the victim.

In order to convince the desperate youths, prophet Layisi booked the Soche Hills Secondary School premise and hired three tutors from Blantyre Teachers College (BTC) to conduct the said three-day training.

“When we went in class for the three days training the man of God did not show up, a development that shocked us,” added our source.

Shocked with the absence of the man of God, the youths tried to call him through his mobile phone number but it was off and they reported the matter to the police.

Maravi Post reporter has found that the man of God who is currently at large was in prison and was released three months ago after committed the same offence.