Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested a 34 year old woman Memory Kanjere , a sex worker, for allegedly murdering a three months old child belonging to Madalitso Limbikani for suspecting her mother of having a love affair with her boyfriend.

The whole incident is said to have happened on the night of 9 to 10 March 2018 and Limbikani are said to be plying commercial sex work.

According to Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, the incident happened on the night of 9 March at Katenje Trading Centre where Kanjere where the two worked as prostitutes.

“Limbikani left the child in a room and went to seek sex clients at the trading centre and it is alleged that after Limbikani left, Kanjere went into the room and took the baby to a groundnut garden where she inserted a 30 centimeter stick through the private part of the small child.

Namwza said the suspect also inserted a stick into the mouth of the deceased which protruded through the head and placed the dead body in the house of a man identified as Moffat Kasala, but after some investigations it was established that it was Kanjere who killed the child.

Postmortem examination conducted at Santhe Health Centre revealed that death was due to head injuries, internal bleeding and fire burns.

Police spokesman said Kanjere will appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder when police investigations are completed.

Kanjere comes from Katenje Village, Traditional Authority Santhe in the district while the deceased child hailed from Longwe Village, TA Kayembe in Dowa District.