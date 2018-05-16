ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The 2018 Primary School Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination commenced on Wednesday, across the nation.

The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB)’s Public Relations Officer Mayamiko Chiwaya said all was in place for the smooth running of the exams.

According to Chiwaya, all examination materials were sent to all centers across the country and all invigilators, supervisors and security officers have been given their allowances to ensure smooth running of the examinations.

Chiwaya therefore warned all candidates to desist from cheating malpractice, saying culprits will face the law.