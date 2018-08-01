By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Muthalika is reportedly endorsed “life retiring packages” for Speaker Richard Msowoya and his two deputies; Mcheka Chilenje and Clement Chiwaya, the entitlement meant for the Presidents and Vices after saving the country, The Maravi Post has learnt.

According to the memos, the publication has seen, President Muthalika approved the packages which Speaker Msowoya requested .

This did not go well with Msowoya’s two deputies who asked the same which Muthalika has endorsed as well.

According to sources within the Parliament, the move was initiated during the late president Bingu wa Muthalika when the former Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda requested the same on political pressure ahead of 2014 elections on the fact that the latter be considered as the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate.

The late Bingu approved Chimunthu Banda’s memo without Parliament approval which he still enjoys, the “life retiring packages” the same as the retired Malawi Vice President.

In an interview with Assistant Clerk of Parliament, Lenard Mengezi, could not denied on Chimunthu Banda of getting “the life retiring package” but saying was not aware of Msowoya and his two deputies.

Mengezi said could not comment further on the matter referring the paper to both Speaker’s office and State house.

Efforts to get response from Muthalika’s Spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani and Msowoya proved futile on several attempts via mobile.

The Maravi Post is yet to calculate the context of the package for the retired President and deputies the nation is spending for Chimunthu Banda, Joyce Banda, Khumbo Kachali, Justine Malewezi, Cassim Chilumpha and Bakili Muluzi.

Malawi continues loosing billions of kwacha through greedy politicians while the general populace lacks basic life necessities including poor road networks, insufficient of drugs in public hospitals, lack of teaching and learning materials in public schools.