KARONGA(MaraviPost): Admitted patients at Karonga district hospital are defecating openly a development which has raised fear of cholera outbreak.

Confirming the development, the district Health Advisory Committee (HAC) chairperson Felix Mwankyanjala said the development has been there for some time.

He said this is because the water system of the hospital’s toilets was blocked.

“We have the problems of toilets here. Our admitted patients are struggling to defecate,” said Mwankyanjala.

In his remarks, acting District Health Officer (DHO) Luis Tukula attributed the problem to lack of fund.

“The hospital always receive K400 million fund from government per year but it has now received K100 million which is too little,” said Tukula.

Early this week, the district was hit by cholera outbreak which struck almost 14 lives of people with 225 cases registered.