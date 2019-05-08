Blantyre, May 07, 2019. Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) has advised the Muslim community in the country to promote peace, unity and co-exist with people of other denominations as they observe the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar in which Muslims across the world fast for 30 days and this year’s observation of the Holy Month will start today May 7, 2019.

QMAM National Vice Chairperson and Publicity Secretary, Sheikh Jaafar Kawinga told Media on Monday that the month is unique as it is the time when Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Kawinga added that in observation of Ramadhan, Muslims across the globe fast and dedicate their lives to prayers and doing charity.

Quran 2:l83 says: ‘All you who believe fasting is prescribed or commanded to you as it was commanded before you’ so anything that Allah commands in the Quran, we have to follow at any cost,” he said.

“In this case, with the month of Ramadhan where all Muslims, irrespective of the place must fast, pray and practice the teachings accordingly because this is the time when a true Muslim prayer is not rejected,” Kawinga added.

Kawinga said the Islamic faithful must also understand that this is the period for thanks giving, alms giving, peace building and also promoting co-existence among Muslims and other religions.

Sheikh Kawinga also urged Muslims to take on board the petition of praying for peaceful, credible and fair Tripartite Elections before, during and after elections in Malawi.

Fasting during the month of Ramadhan is one of the five pillars of Islam such as praying, thanksgiving and alms giving. During the month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, according to Sheikh Kawinga.