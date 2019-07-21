LIVERPOOL-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi national netball team on Sunday finished top six at the Netball World Cup after losing 68-50 in fifth position play-offs against Jamaica in Liverpool, England.

The Queens had gone to the tournament on ninth position in International Netball Federation (INF) rankings.

It was great relief for Malawi to battle for top six finish, a target which they had set to achieve.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Queens’ assistant coach Whyte Mlilima said they faced “height disadvantage” against Sunshine Girls from Jamaica.

Coach Mlilima said the Queens will build up from the top six finish and get a strong team, hoping government will bankroll them to have more international matches.

“We need to play more international matches not only against African teams . We need to build a recognizable strong team,” he said.

“We will go and do our home work,” he said.

Asked by Sky Sports what was the highlight of the tournament, Mlilima said it was the defeat of hosts England to fail to reach the finals.

New Zealand go on to face holders Australia in Sunday’s final for a sixth consecutive tournament.

England faced South Africa in the bronze medal match.

Malawi lost only to the two finalists and Jamaica but went on to beat Barbados, Singapore, Zimbabwe, Northern Ireland and Uganda, a team that usurped Malawi’s position six on International Netball Federation rankings.

Malawi Queens have been a proud of the nation over the years for splendid performance.