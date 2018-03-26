Malawi Queens have finished third at the four-nation Taini Jamison Trophy in New Zealand after beating Fiji Pearls 78-46.

Jamaica are the champions after they inflicted a painful 59-53 loss on the hosts New Zealand in the final.

After losing to the hosts in the opening match and Jamaica in their third match, the Queens’ face-saver was a victory over 12th ranked Fiji in the third-place play-offs.

The Queens had no trouble repeating the feat in their second match against the islanders.

As usual, shooter Mwawi Kumwenda was on top of her game scoring the majority of the baskets for the Queens.

She was rewarded with a Player of the Match Award, the second at the tournament after she also won the same accolade when Malawi beat Fiji in the second game.

The Australia-based Vixens shooter was over the moon after receiving the award.

Despite Malawi failing to reach the final, Kumwenda said the tournament had given them great motivation ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“Thanks netball New Zealand for great experience during Taini Jamison Trophy. Above all, thanks once again to my team mates, the Malawi Queens, and technical panel for supporting me to win two consecutive Player of Match awards. It’s a great honour. Let’s bring it on during Commonwealth Games,” said Kumwenda as quoted by Daily Times.

Assistant coach Griffin Saenda Jnr said the tournament had given the technical panel a chance to notice and rectify the team’s shortfalls.

He said: “Of course winning the tournament would have been better. But the main aim of this trip to New Zealand was to prepare for the Common wealth Games. After this tournament, we are ready for the Games.”