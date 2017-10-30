By Lloyd M’bwana

MELBOURNE-(MaraviPost)- Malawi Queens, netball flag carrier, this week were humbled to the sixth position in the just-ended 2017 Fast5 World Series in Melbourne, Australia.

This is the first time for Queens to lose all games in the tournament, which has angered many Malawian fans.

Even before the team embarked for the tournament, the Malawi Queens were back home already judged for their under-performance. This followed the controversy that surrounded the ommission of star shooter Mwawi Kumwenda.

The decision was enforced by the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) following Mwawi’s late reporting for camp training before the tournament.

With the poor performance, saw the stingy South Africans take down Malawi Queens to earn fifth place in the finish line. South Africa were too strong for a resilient Malawi outfit that suffered a winless time in the Fast5 series.

Inconsistent shooting combined with impressive defence from South Africa were also some of the deciding factors.

South Africa ended their tournament with a win on the back of some sharp shooting from Deancke Rohde in one of the South African team’s better displays of the series, defeating Malawi 28 -17.

Malawians on social media have put the blame on NAM for leaving out Mwawi. According to many commentators, Mwawi’s inclusion could have brought positive results or reduced the goal defeceit in Queen’s favor.

The 2017 Fast5 World Netball Series results are as follows:

Champions: England after beating Jamaica 34-29.

Third place playoff: Australia 34- New Zealand (previous winners a record 6th) 15.

South Africa 28

Malawi 17.

Final standings:

1. England

2. Jamaica

3. Australia

4. New Zealand

5. South Africa

6. Malawi.