BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi national netball team has, despite finishing on seventh position at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, clung to its sixth place out of 41 national sides.

International Netball Federation (INF) released the World Rankings on its website on Wednesday.

“The latest rankings reflect the games played up to the April 21, 2018, which include the recent Commonwealth Games Gold Coast 2018, Netball World Cup 2019 regional qualifier – Oceania, Taini Jamison Trophy, Hong Kong 4 Nations Tournament and the Uganda versus Barbados series,” reads www.inf.org.

The Queens’ performance at the Games in Australia has been factored in.

Malawi, who finished on seventh place behind Uganda at the Games, remain on second place in Africa out of eight national teams.

Malawi gained more points after beating New Zealand 57- 53 at the Games to shrug off Uganda who beat the Queens 54-52. Uganda remain seventh in the world.

“South Africa remain the highest ranked African side following their fifth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. Malawi’s memorable victory over New Zealand sees them strengthen their position in sixth ahead of the chasing Uganda,” reads the website.

England’s historic gold medal win at the Games sees them closing in on New Zealand while Jamaica, who finished third are closing the gap on England.

Fiji have dropped out of the top-12 which sees Trinidad & Tobago benefit as they move into 12th.

Samoa, who recently qualified for next year’s Netball World Cup, rose one position to 14th and Hong Kong, who finished second in a Four Nations Tournament, moved up one place up to 28th.