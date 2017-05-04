LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi national netball team the Queens, are stuck on position six out of 36 teams in the world.

The latest world ranking released puts the Queens on second from South Africa, out of seven national teams in Africa.

The South Africa’s Spar Proteas, are on position five in the world, and number one in Africa. Their biggest challenger is the Malawi Queens.

The overall chart has Australia, New Zealand, England, and Jamaica as the world’s top-four ranking teams in that order.

This ranking, which is revised thrice yearly, also includes all matches played until March 19, 2017, which sadly the Queens did not have any international games.

The team has not been in any international game since November 2016 when the team participated in New Zealand during the Fast5 Netball World Series.

In that tournament, the Queens left a huge impression, blasting aside well-resourced teams including England, to win bronze medal.

The Malawi Queens are yet to start preparations for the forthcoming African Netball Challenge, which Uganda is expected to host later in the year.

Currently, the Malawian registered Rach Family Trust and U.K-based Malawian of Indian origin, bankrolled the Queens’ operations with a lucrative five-year sponsorship deal of MK600 million.

The Rach Family Trust also donated MK5 million to Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), for its administrative purposes from early this year.

The Rach Family Trust financial support, comes after Airtel ended the MK360 million sponsorship with the Malawi Queens earlier this year.