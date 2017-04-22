Dark cloud has engulf the entertainment and sports fraternity in Malawi, following the death of renowned radio disc jockey cum music promoter Kennedy Mkombezi, and football player Tony Chitsulo.



According to informed source, Mkombezi died between the early hours of Saturday while Chitsulo on Friday night at his house in Bangwe.



Mkombezi has worked with Capital Radio, Galaxy Radio and promoted several big name artists such as Anne Matumbi and the late Vic Marley among others.



Kennedy Nkombezi Born in 12 August, 1978, in Machinga district and was a first born child in a family of two boys. He was nominated as the best Radio personality in Celtel Luso awards in 2005.

Mkombezi has left a wife, Linnie Mwale and two daughters, Monalisa and Melanie.

In his part, Chitsulo played in different football clubs and the Malawi under 17 National team, as a striker.



Among the clubs Chitsulo played include Bangwe Madrid, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.

In 2009, Chitsulo won the golden boot award while with the Central Bankers in the TNM Super League.



He 32-years old at the time of his death, according to our source.