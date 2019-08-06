By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There was ugly and running battles between protesters and Malawi Police officers early hours in the capital Lilongwe on the ongoing ONE MILLION MARCH against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah.

A police officer’s house was torched while some of them were beaten by demonstrators in Lilongwe.

The march to Capital Hill is underway that will end up with vigils till tomorrow, August 7.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson, Timothy Mtambo, and vice chairperson, Gift Trapence have therefore call on protesters to be peaceful in their dealings.

UTM Party President Saulos Chilima is leading Malawians against Ansah in Blantyre.

Mzuzu protesters are also on the move despite yesterday’s organisers stopping due to volatile situation ahead of today’s demos.

This is despite President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) effort to stop the demonstration through Attorney General application.

But the High Court on Tuesday morning granted HRDC to hold the demos arguing that ground to stop it was not valid and justifiable.