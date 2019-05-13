MRCS President Levison Changole receiving a cheque amounting to MWK7,696, 900 from UNC Project Malawi in aid of 2019 flood victims.

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on Friday told the nation that was in dare need of MK1 billion to completely alleviate Cyclone Idai’s victims.

The society disclosed that the funds will be channeled towards health and sanitation, shelter and resilient to about 14, 000 households in the districts of Mwanza, Chikwawa and Nsanje.

MRCS President Levison Changole was speaking after receiving a cheque amounting to MWK7,696, 900 from UNC Project Malawi in aid of 2019 flood victims.

Changole said the society is working on MK3 billion budget put aside that will alleviate the victims suffering from Cyclone Idai’s impact.

“We are very grateful to all individuals, companies including UNC Project Malawi for timely support. However, to meet our budget, we need about MK1 billion”, says Changole.

UNC Project Malawi Country Director Innocent Mofolo said it was the wishes of his organisation to see floods victims being assisted.

Mofolo disclosed that donated funds was collected through group effort of University of North Carolina staff and students both internationally and locally.

“Grace Ellis, who was at the helm of resource mobilization for the multi-million Kwacha donation, said the funds were raised online through GoFundMe,” says Mofolo.