By Malawi News Agency (MANA)

Over 300 children with various forms of disabilities in Chikwawa, can breathe a sigh of relief after the Malawi Red Cross Society this week, came to their aid with different interventions.

The Malawi Red Cross in Chikwawa is implementing a 4-year resilient project with the support from Danish, Finish, Islandic and Italian Red Cross Societies. The assistance is in the areas of water and sanitation, community health and disaster risk reduction.

According to Chikwawa Red Cross Project Officer, Cecilia Banda, the project aims to influence duty bearers to act towards in the best interest of the appropriate bebeficiries, including children with disability. This is especially the children who are identified and screened from some schools and communities around Traditional Authority (TA) Chapananga.

“Through this program, Malawi Red Cross, seeks to assist marginalized groups. The disabled children we identified through the Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) at district level, we supported; and we identified a lot of children, around 300, who were registered and grouped depending on their needs,” she said.

According to Banda, the children were referred to facilities throughout Malawi, such as Chikwawa District Health Office, Beit Cure and Malawi Against Physical Disability (MAP) for assistence.

One of the beneficiaries, 14-year-old Eliza from Chingetimani Village in TA Chapananga area, who suffers from epilepsy, received a wheelchair through the project.

MACOHA District Assistant Rehabilitation Officer for Chikwawa, Elizabeth Khumbanyiwa commended the Malawi Red Cross for the kind gesture. She said the donations has enabled many children with disabilities in the district to access essential medical services for the needs of their daily living activities.

She said from the sample of identifued 300 children, most had the hearing impairment, whilst others were physically challenged.

She called on more stakeholders to come to the assistance of the children. She said the sample is an indicator that the district has many children with disability.