Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on Friday launched the 2018 Japanese Blankets for Africa Campaign (JBAC) which is aimed at helping the needy with blankets during the winter season.

Speaking during the launch in the area of Traditional Authority Mchiramwera in Thyolo MRCS President Levison Changole said the campaign targets orphans and the aged to live a better life in their rural setting.

“This is in line with the organization’s mission of alleviating human suffering and improving the quality of life of the vulnerable through relief, development and dissemination of its fundamental principles,” Changole said.

“Malawi Red Cross Society thought it wise to distribute the blankets to the needy especially as we are moving into the cold season,” he added.

The MRCS President pointed out that the campaign is carried out annually and has been undertaken for the past 23 years in all the districts in the country.

“We have distributed over 304, 850 blankets in Malawi since the initiative started,” Changole emphasized.

Changole, therefore, urged beneficiaries of the blankets not to sell the items but instead use them for their own warmth in the winter.

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority Mchiramwera thanked MRCS for targeting Thyolo district and his area in particular with the blankets, which he said, would greatly help the needy during the cold season.

“We’ve a lot of orphans in our communities due to HIV and Aids. They need this support for their survival. We are very grateful for the donation,” Mchiramwera said.

One of the beneficiaries, Agness Nyambalo, said the blankets had come at the right when the biting weather was slowly setting in.

“This donation will help us this time when it is very cold in Thyolo,” Nyambalo said.

MRCS distributed 583 blankets at the function and the organization is set to make similar donations in all 33 divisions it operates across the country.