LILONGWE-(Maravipost)-National Registration Bureau [NRB] says Malawians should not panic over their missing national identity cards as the department has instituted a grouping of experts to process all missing ID’s.

NRB spokesperson, Norman Fulatira, said this in an interview with Maravi Post that the bureua is aware of the concerns people are raising over their lost ID’s and that they are doing anything to assist them accordingly.

“We are aware of the concerns that are being raised for some people who did not received their ID’s, what people should know is that the exercise is for a big magnitude but as a bureau we are working on it and every Malawian who registered will have his ID soon,” said Fulatira.

He further said NRB has finalized distributing the ID’s in the Southern region, Eastern region and Central region.

When asked about the Northern region, Fulatira disclosed that soon they will start distributing the national identity cards in Mzimba and that the last consignment of ID’s for all districts in the north will arrive by the month end of April.

In this regard he assured the general public that the national ID registration exercise is ongoing throughout the country and the bureau will continue rendering its services in the country.