LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– Malawi’s anti-graft body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Tuesday arrested embattled Malawi Roads Authority Chief Executive Trevor Hiwa, and Sam Kadangwe.

The two were arrested for corruptly awarding Hiwa’s company a MK217 million contract.

Hiwa and Kadango are accused of allegedly recommending Infracon Limited (Hiwa’s company) to the Word Bank to be awarded the contract worth US$303,823 (MK223 million) for the design and supervision of various roads construction works in Central and Southern Regions. This was done without the approval of the Internal Procurement Committee (IPC), and without declaring Hiwa’s personal interest.

ACB Director General Lucas Kondowe, confirmed the arrests of the two ‪on Tuesday morning‬; he said the two engaged themselves in the corrupt dealings.

Kondowe assured the public that more arrests of public officers, are inevitable in the coming days on public officers who dangled in corrupt practices.

The ACB boss however appealed for patience with the Bureau, while it carries its investigations on the corrupt cases; he said there is always the requirement to gather enough evidence.

“We are doing our best as ACB, and we will bring anyone contravening the law, to the long arm of justice and we mean anyone,” he said.

The ACB chief said he understood people’s frustrations, but he asks that they appreciate the body can only arrest suspects based on the evidence it gathers.

Kondowe said sometimes cases may take long to solve, but he promises to bring anybody involved in corruption to face the law.

Hiwa will be changed with failure to disclose personal interest in the procurement process; this is contrary to Section 25D (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, Section 19 (1) of the Public Procurement Act, and abuse of public office that is contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The Roads Authority Board, suspended Hiwa some weeks ago, after it received the legal advice from Attorney-General Kalekeni Kaphale.

According to the findings of a team of investigators, whose September 29, 2016 report, found Hiwa compromised, it was recommended that punitive disciplinary action be taken against him.