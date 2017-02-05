The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has on Saturday revealed its plan of taking to task the former People’s Party (PP) government especially on how it disposed Presidential jet.

In the year 2013, President Joyce Banda ordered the sale of the Presidential jet together with 60 government’s Mercedes vehicles which was bought by the late President Bingu Wa Mutharika.

The decision follows the pressure from both, in the country and internationally that with its economic stature, Malawi cannot afford the luxury of running such jet as it had the annual running costs of £220, 000.

Maravi Post understand that the jet was sold at the price of £ 15 million to a South African based company, Bohnox Enterprises Limited after being advertised in February.

President Banda is in record telling the nation that the money was used to buy maize and military equipments among others.

However, after almost three years in office, the DPP government said it will now push the case.

Speaking in an interview, government spokesperson who is also the minister of information Nicholas Dausi said this is because the ruling DPP smells fishy on how the jet was sold and how the money was used.

“There is no any document to show how the jet was disposed or how the money was used. So we will look for the explanation from the former ruling party,” said Dausi.

However, some Malawians and political pundits have described the decision as a mere propaganda.

They believe that government is planning this as a tit for tat especially over the maize-gate scandal.

Meanwhile, the former PP government is yet to issue a comment on the matter.