LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday 27 November, 2016, will welcome dozens of proven political prostitutes and Judases who are desperate for political offices and positions, Maravi Post can reveal.Among the list include Members of Parliament (MP) Frank Mwenefumbo (Karonga Central Constituency, Independent), Rev. Malani Mtonga (Karonga South constituency, Peoples Party), Felix Jumbe (Salima central constituency, MCP fired), Patrick Makina (Zomba, Peoples Party fired) and Ephraim Mganda Chiume (Nkhata bay, Peoples Party).

Other desperate and good for nothing politicians set to join DPP include Former Peoples Party spokesperson Ken Msonda, Etta Banda, Bessie Chirambo, Ken Kandondo Banda, Clara Makungwa, Friday Jumbe, Henry Mumba, Khumbo Chirwa, Samuel Kaphuka and John Bande among others.

The welcoming ceremony will be held at Masintha ground in Lilongwe to be presided over by President Peter Mutharika.

DPP top officials have disclosed this to Maravi Post on condition of anonymity.

“A good navigator knows where the wind is going. They cannot stick to a party that is not performing,” said some DPP senior officials.

Meanwhile, desperate for relevance politicians Mzomera Ngwira, Jumbe, Makina and Ken Msonda have confirmed that they are joining the blue camp.

Maravi Post has also learnt that former Vice President Khumbo Kachali, and Petra President Kamuzu Chibambo are also among the list to join DPP in days to come.

Most of these politicians dubbed prostitutes and Judases abandoned Peter Mutharika when his brother died. They went to join the then ruling People’s Party under Joyce Banda. After the loss of Banda, these politicians dumped her and here we are, they are going back to DPP.

That they are there to serve this nation is a question every Malawian must answer on his/her own.