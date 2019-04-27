Malawi safe from cyclone Kenneth’s whip – MET

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services on Friday disclosed that Malawi is now safe from cyclone Kenneth.

The cyclone, a weather phenomenon which could have brought heavy rains and flooding especially in Nkhata Bay and Karonga.

The Department’s director Jolam Nkhokwe said cyclone Kenneth landed in Indian Ocean to Mozambique on Friday morning with weakness that could not affect Malawi.

He said Cyclone Kenneth landed in Mozambique, 589 kilometres east of Malawi.

Nkhokwe however said that the department is monitoring the situation closely.

“The cyclone is now weakening. The cyclone is being translated into low pressure,” said Nkhokwe.

Earlier this week,Nkhokwe said a deep low pressure system with atmosphere pressure value of 1008 millibars had developed in the Indian Ocean north of Madagascar at latitude 9.4 degrees south and 50.3 degrees east at a distance of 1874km east of Nkhata Bay boma and moving west-south-westwards.