By Daisyderater Chaputula

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Energy Regulation Authority (MERA) on Monday assured the general public of the country’s sufficient internal fuel stocks and that it has put in place strategies to ensure security of fuel supply.

According to the press statement released on March 18, 2019, the chief executive officer Collins Magalasi said Malawi imports its fuel from Beira and Nacala ports in Tanzania.

“Out of these supply routes it is only the Beira route that has been affected with cyclone Idai and with that Malawi has increased import volumes through Nacala and Dar-es-Salaam and has also activated the Harare route to ensure continued seamless supply of fuel in Malawi,” Magalasi explained.

Meanwhile MERA will continue to update the public on the fuel supply situation in the country.