LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has once again, secured the much needed US$450 million (MK323 billion) grant from the Global Fund in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), HIV and AIDS and malaria slated for January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020.

The development comes barely two weeks after Fund team successfully analyzed its coffers usage which was in the country that met government, National Aids Commission (NAC), and other stakeholders.

This is also a good gesture considering the sour relationship between NAC and Global Fund had that led changing of its resources principal recipient of the country to Action Aid Malawi after the First Lady’s Beatify Malawi and Mulankho wa Lomwe’s last year secured NAC funds on activities not related to HIV/AIDS.

The grant will focus on ensuring that there are adequate health commodities including drugs and other supplies to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria. The funds will also help scale up the next Net Campaign to prevent further spread of malaria which still remains critical disease in the country.

This means that Malawi will be getting US$150 million (MK100 billion) per year with the estimated period. Treasury Spokesperson Alfred Kutengule told the media that the funds are slightly lower than that of last two year.

Kutengule said currently the country has US$330 million over two years representing US$ 1 million per annum.

The treasury Spokesperson however, disclosed that Malawi is eligible to apply for Catalytic Funding, US$7 million for programs supporting Adolescent Girls and Young Women and US$3 million for data systems in health.

“Out of the total package, US$364 million has been allocated to the country’s HIV/AIDS fight, US$ million to TB treatment and US$70 million for malaria. Although the funds are a bit lower than that of two years ago, Malawi will also be allowed to apply for additional resources in the Prioritized Above Allocation Request (PAAR)”, Kutengule said.

Heath Minister Peter Kumpalume lauded the Malawi team for successfully securing the funds saying it is more than what other countries have done wining the Global Fund’s confidence.

Kumpalume assured the nation that structures are already in place to ensure prudence in the management of grant to meet its intended targets.

The National AIDS Commission (NAC)’s 2016 mid-year review report revealed that the nation is making head way in combating the deadly HIV and AIDS pandemic with the prevalence rate of 10.6% as 34,000 people are infected yearly.

With the country’s current response to HIV and AIDS, the report shows that incidences of the pandemic has been reduced from 66,000 in 2012 to 34,000 in 2014 representing 50% with 521,139 people on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) treatment in 2014 from 3,000 in 2004.

Recently, pregnant women on ART treatment have increased from 32% in 2011 to 73% in 2014 with 13% reduction of Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) from 50% in 2011.

In this regard, the national response on the pandemic is taking a new direction with fast truck approach on reaching 90% of people knowing their status in 2020.