The country’s Seed Traders Association of Malawi (STAM) on Tuesday told the nation that its members are ready for this year’s Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP).

The association assured farmers of provision of quality seeds for bumper harvest in the next growing season.

STAM told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that farmers are advised to buy seeds through authorized agro-dealers only .

This according to the association will address concerns of being duped by unscrupulous traders who sell fake seeds that lead to miserable crop yields.

STAM added that the is enough high quality certified maize seeds of about 18 324 metric tonnes and 6 052 metric tonnes of legumes in the country through authorized agro-dealers.