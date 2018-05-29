LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining through Environmental Affairs Department in collaboration with the Adaptation Expert Working Group and the Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) in Malawi will on May 30 to May 31 hosts the first ever 2018 National Adaptation Symposium.

Under the theme titled;“Harnessing adaptation knowledge and practices for a resilient Malawi”, the symposium will be held at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

In a press statement released by Patrick, Matanda, Secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, and made available to the Maravi Post, says the Symposium will be graced by the Minister Aggrey Masi.

Matanda added that the event will start with a solidarity walk from Parliament Round About to BICC at 07:45 hrs.

Other activities will include: Pavilion Displays, Performances, Paper Presentations, Poster displays, a Panel discussion and high level statements at BICC from 09:00 hrs.

A Panel discussion will be live on MBC radio and Zodiak radio stations from 6 to 8 pm at the same venue.

According to the Secretary Matanda, the 2018 symposium has been organised to showcase and disseminate the best practices in climate change adaptation and resilience building in Malawi.

“Different stakeholders are expected to share experiences in Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Building on the following thematic areas include; innovations and indigenous knowledge and practices in Climate Change Adaptation (CCA),ecosystem Based Adaptation, policy Frameworks and CCA, adaptation for All: Engaging the youths, women, faith leaders in enhancing CCA and Resilience Building, private Sector engagement in CCA, and access and use of climate information for adaptation.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining is therefore urging the general public to participate at the Symposium and also to engage in holistic, collective and collaborative approaches as we implement the Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Building interventions in Malawi,” urges Matanda.

AEJ Secretary General Charles Mkoka observed that the forum will provide opportunities its members to appreciate on practical adaptation measures the nation is taking in addressing effects of climate change.

“The Association of Environment Journalists (AEJ) is a partner to the symposium in order to ensure that it’s role of sharing best practices and up scaling visibility is enhanced through synergies the grouping continues to forge with government departments and line ministries plus development partners to ensure a more resilient Malawi that can withstand the negative effects of climate change.

“It is only a well informed nation that can act timely in the face of adverse weather conditions hence it is the duty of AEJ to ensure it channels information timely and accurately for communities to take appropriate actions,” says Mkoka.

The symposium will attract participants from the media, civil society, government agencies, chiefs and communities across the country.