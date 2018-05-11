LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Government of Malawi has signed K30 billion financial cooperation agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany to help the former in boosting up its social sectors of education and health.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development in Lilongwe Wednesday, the German Ambassador to Malawi, Juergen Borsch said the money which Germany has given to Malawi is part of the agreement which his government promised to support different sectors in the country and abroad.

“We have signed another chunk of money in our bilateral agreement with Malawi worth 35 million Euros (MK30 billion) which is part of a two-year program of 113 million Euros which we are targeting to support education and health sectors in Malawi and the international community,” said Borsch.

He also said that German Government together with the Government of Malawi conducted an assessment to come up with the best programs targeting poverty, hunger, basic education and health programs in the country.

The German Envoy added that his government has also scheduled additional programs to those it is currently implementing in the country such as social cash transfer, which is running successfully.

The German Government’s target is to implement long-term programs aimed to bring transformation in all sectors, including education and health.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe commended the bilateral relationship that exists between the Government of Malawi and the Federal Republic of Germany, saying the cooperation has helped to bring transformation among the Malawians’ different spheres of life.

Gondwe also hailed the German Government for being one of Malawi’s most faithful partners in investing in the social sectors of education and health for many years where he said significant strides have been achieved in the process.

“We have been in good relationship with the German Government for a long term and through the bilateral relationship, a number of superior developments in education and health sectors have been made,” he said.

For the 35 million Euros (MK30 billion) agreement which has been newly signed, the Minister cited that 10 million Euros will be used to boost primary education, 20 million Euros will be used to boost the health sector and the remaining 5 million Euros is earmarked for rural infrastructure financing.