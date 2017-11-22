DAKAR-(MaraviPost)-Malawi this week dropped to position 18 for 54 African states in governance over the past decade.

This is ccording to the Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance that was released in on Monday in Dakar, Senegal.

Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG)‚ a monitor of overall governance performance in African countries, report shows that Malawi registers an overall governance stagnation over the decade at an annual average trend of 0.00.

The country had therefore declined in the last five years with an annual average trend of 0.23.

In the Index, Seychelles‚ Namibia and Tunisia occupied the top tier positions in terms of overall performance while South Africa remains in the top ten most deteriorated countries over the past decade along with Libya‚ Madagascar‚ Mali and the Central African Republic.

The report collates 17 years’ data for 54 African states‚ using criteria such as security‚ human rights‚ economic stability‚ just laws‚ free elections‚ corruption‚ infrastructure‚ poverty‚ health and education.

The foundation’s study is the most comprehensive collection of data on African governance.

Regarding economic growth‚ southern Africa’s growth in general had been stunted.

“If the growth slowdown has been severe for three of the continent’s largest economies (Angola‚ Nigeria and South Africa)‚ when looking at individual African countries the picture is more diverse‚ suggesting that it may be too soon for the ‘African Rising’ narrative to be deemed dead.

“For many second tier economies‚ such as Côte d’Ivoire‚ Kenya‚ Rwanda‚ Senegal and Togo‚ recent economic performance has been solid enough to tell a very positive story‚” the report read.

Mo Ibrahim, the chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, said he was pleased with the overall governance in Africa which he noted is improving.

“However, the slowing and, in some cases, even reversing trends in a large number of countries, and in some key dimensions of governance, means that we must be vigilant.

“Without vigilance and sustained efforts, the progress of recent years could be in danger of vanishing,” Ibrahim said.

Malawi achieved its highest category score in 2013 when it was ranked 16th out of 52 nations.

The country’s its worse performance was in 2009 when it was on position 23 out of 53 nagtions ranked.