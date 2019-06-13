Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma who has become a Social Media Darling of sorts and is developing a large social media following has on popular Facebook page questioned the courage of Malawi’s women rights defenders who have stood in silence as one of their own has been insulted and accused falsely of stealing the just finished Malawi Elections which she declared DPP’s Mutharika as President.

Chidzanja wrote the following on her page:

It's sickening how the attacks on Jane Ansah have gone so horribly personal more sickening is absolutely silence from so called women rights groups…no surprise there too. Jane Ansah is being destroyed because she is a woman…PERIOD!!, tomorrow it will be you too. Make no mistake about it, Malawi misogynistic tendency is very clear. The selective and bias responses from other women fuels this evil culture. On the otherhand, MCP has had other leaders when the party lost in the previous elections, with woman Chairing as well, but common decency and integrity were kept amidst expressions of concerns and complains. This speaks loudly about the character of the current leader. A good leader will tell it's followers off when they are getting out of hands… separate professional services with personal lives please. We all have skeletons in our cupboards. Chatinkha herself come of Malawi's Royal Political Family. Her Father He was born on May 5, 1921, at Mtimuni, a village in Chief Mazengara's area, in the Lilongwe district.

Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma

Education

Educated at Central School, William Murray Institute, Nkhoma. He taught for a year as a monitor at the vernacular school before leaving to work in Southern Rhodesia and South Africa from 1939 to 1941. He made several visits to South Africa in the next six years.

Career

From 1947 he gained a deep knowledge of his country as a bus inspector for the Nyasaland Transport Company in the Central and Northern provinces. He was a vigorous campaigner against the creation of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland in 1953 and was one of the nationalists who signed the telegram urging Dr Hastings Banda to return home in 1958 from his 40-year exile.

Caught in the round-up of nationalists under the state of emergency on March 3, 1959, he was not downcast as a detainee. His cheerfulness helped others make light of their terms as “prison graduates”. During his detention—at Zomba prison and then Kanjedza Detention Centre—he gave evidence to the Devlin Commission. He was released on June 7, 1960.

Politics

As soon as he was free, he became provincial chairman of the Malawi Congress Party in the Central Region and he was elected to the Legislative Council in 1961. Two years later he became Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, then entered the cabinet in 1964 as Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for the Central Region.