A 27 year-old man Loti Mwakisulu who was a military soldier based at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba in the eastern city of Malawi is in police custody for obtaining money by false pretence from desperate youths in rural areas of Karonga district.

Confirming the development, Karonga deputy spokesperson for the police George Mlewa said the arrest happened on Wednesday after a tip-off from well wishers.

He said since the year 2016, the suspect has been collecting K80, 000 from the youths who are holders of the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) assuring them of recruitment as Malawi Defence Forces soldiers.

“He is indeed in police custody. True, he has been deceiving desperate youths that he will help them with paperwork to join the Malawi Defence Forces as soldiers,” said Mlewa.

However, Mlewa commended the community for reporting the fraudulent soldier to police.

Mlewa said that the police are continuing with their investigations on the matter.

Mwakisulu who will appear in court soon, hails from Mwakisulu village in the area of Traditional Authority Kilipula in the same district.

The Maravi Post understands that the suspect was also a Red Lions Football Club best player, playing at position five.