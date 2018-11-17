Two more Malawian peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been killed, as the death toll reached six, with other nursing life threatening injuries, the Malawi Defence Force said on Friday.

MDF public information officer Paul Chiphwanya said apart from the four that were announced on Thursday to have been killed, two more were confirmed dead.

Chiphwanya identified the fallen soldiers as Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe, 35, from Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu and Corporal Jonathan Kapichiri, 36, from Parachute Battalion in Salima.

“I can confirm that the death toll has reached to six. It has been incredibly sad,” said Chiphwanya.

Meanwhile, the tributes have poured in including political leaders describing it “tragic news.”

The first thing that leapt out when the Malawian military released the first four men’s identities was their ages. Chauncy Chitete and Benjamin Nsongela (from Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu were just 29, while Simplex Taferakoso of Changalume Barracks in Zomba was 31 and Steven Kambalame was 38 from Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco) in Salima.

They were killed after a rebel ambush of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group blamed for a series of attacks.

President Peter Mutharika, who is also Commander-In-Chief of the MDF, expressed sorrow and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

The MDF spokesman said the military “has lost courageous, hardworking and disciplined soldiers who were always ready to serve to ensure that peace prevails.”

The remains of the Malawian soldiers would be repatriated when the United Nations had completed procedures after the incident, according to MDF spokesman.

Chiphwanya said the families of the fallen soldiers have been informed about their fate.