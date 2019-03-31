Chilima at Dedza Boma

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)– The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party torchbearer Dr. Saulos Chilima for May 21 tripartite elections on Saturday expressed sadness over delays in paying civil servants salaries including Malawi Defence Soldiers (MDF) whose March 2019 dues have not yet paid.

Chilima revelation comes some month after he told the nation that President Peter-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government was not paying MDF soldiers’ dues in full after peace keeping mission.

The UTM Party leader told the Dedza rally, Umbwi Secondary School ground that delaying in paying civil servants’ dues was tantamount to violation of human rights.

Chilima attributed to salary delay payment to government bankruptcy due to corruption where public resources are being rooted to sponsor political campaign a head of May 21 polls.

“Until today, March 30, 2019, our soldiers have not been paid. Pay them immediately. This is against fundamental human right.

“This is the reason, UTM Party came into being to look after all civil servants to be paid in time not what is happening” asuures Chilima.

He reminded Malawians not to put people in power out of sympathy but ability to transform the nation for the better.

The Malawi Vice President therefore calls upon the electorate that UTM Party came to stay as a national party that has the nation agenda at heart.

Before the rally Chilima had whistle-stops tours at Nthete-Malirana and Mphuzi where he dished out UTM Manifesto; three course meal a day, universal fertilizer subsidy, quality health care and education, transformation agriculture and among others