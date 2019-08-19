LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers on Monday assured the organisers of the much awaited Anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah cross-boarder shutdown with security provision.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is planning to hold the long week demos between 26 and 30 August, 2019 to force Ansah resign for May 21 polls fraud.

MDF told Zodiak that the army is ready to deploy soldiers in country’s borders and airports to provide security during shut down.

MDF Spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya says it is within their mandate to provide security if asked to support the Malawi Police Service, and will do exactly that when called.

On the other hand, National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera says the forces is also putting all necessary measures to strengthen security during the demonstrations organised by HRDC.

MDF assurance comes amid fears ahead of cross boarder shut-down demos.