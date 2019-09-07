LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, has advised members of parliament to serve in the parliamentary committees they have been appointed to without clinging to the political parties they belong to.

Gotani Hara was speaking in Lilongwe during the orientation of Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees; citing that for so long, the nation has failed to develop because of political divisions.

“In the chamber we do have plenary and committees’ sessions which do most of the work like scrutinising government policies, budgets and other bills. So, we thought it is wise that before the committee chairs start their work, they should be equipped and trained on how to do it more efficiently and effectively for the betterment of the house. This is the first time where committee chairs are trained before they begin their work.”

“I was also encouraging them to do their work regardless of which political parties they come from,” said Gotani Hara.

When asked to comment on the same, the University of Livingstonia Political Commentator, George Allan Phiri, thinks parliamentarians do not wear any political colours whenever they are in the chamber. So, they need do their best to represent everyone.

Phiri said: “Members of parliament should always remember that whenever they are in the chamber, they represent all Malawians. So, they need to speak with one voice for the sake of the common person in the street. ”

The parliament will start meeting from September 9 to mid October.

During the sitting, budget and other bills will be tabled.