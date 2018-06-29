LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Parliament’s Speaker Richard Msowoya on Friday resigned as a member from from the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Msowoya, was former first vice-president who contested the 2014 elections as running mate to presidential candidature of Lazarus Chakwera.

The Speaker told the news conference that he has taken the decision after noting that MCP is no longer abiding with the four corner stones.

The Karonga Nyungwe lawmaker said will make known the next political move to Malawians in course.

Msowoya added that will now be an independent Member of Parliament (MP).

“I am done with MCP. Time to focus on the brighter future,” he said.

But political analyst Ernest Thindwa said Msowaya’s move will not MCP much ahead of elections arguing that he is not a heavy weight.