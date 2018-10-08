By Mervis Mhango

Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga Nyungwe constituency Richard Msowoya who is also the speaker of Parliament has vowed not contest in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections in his area but instead is backing his last born daughter Luwani Msowoya. #MalawiVotes2019

Msowoya introduced Luwani to the constituents on Sunday when he addressed a rally, saying politics is like a re-lay race and said old people should learnt to leave positions to the energetic youth.

The Speaker is aged 56, but said, in politics people should pass on the mantle while they are energetic and not go over 70 years and still cling to positions.

“When we say old people need to go, I need to walk the talk. I have done my part and I think it is time for young people to take over,” he said.

Luwani, 25, a medical doctor by profession, said she is ready for the challenge.

She said she is going to stand on United Transformation Movement (UTM) ticket a party which her father belongs.

“Yes I will be contesting for a parliamentary seat at Karonga Nyungwe constituency. I am prepared to take on the challenge.

Nyungwe needs more development and I am confident that I can facilitate that”, she said.

“I have passion to serve the people,” said Luwani.