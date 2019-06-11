By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Fresh revelation reached this publication indicates Ken Kandodo newly elected Malawi Congress Party) MCP)’s Kasungu Central Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) has proposed to his fellow MCP MPs to nominate an MCP MP from the North to be voted Speaker on Wednesday, 19 June, 2019.

Kandodo made the call out Bingu International convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe during the on going orientation of members of parliament.

Sources told the Maravi Post that the lawmaker was speaking to few MCP MPs who organized themselves away from the orientation to strategize the voting mechanism for the speaker.

It was presented that Northern Region MPs would easily vote for their fellow northerner regardless of difference in their political colours.

Kandodo is reportedly said it is easy to use numerical strength when all MCP MPs from the Central Region plus the two from the South team up with northern MPs to walk away with a speaker after the voting in Parliament Chambers on Wednesday.

However, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has so far three camps on who stands for speaker position.

One camp whose candidate started campaign before election has an MP from Thyolo who has joined Parliament for the first time.

The second which has a favourite candidate for speaker position has an MP from Machinga who once served as Chief Secretary to the Government while the third camp has one famous and former speaker from Nkhotakota.

The 48th session of parliament goes for 2019/20 budget session deliberations from 24 June to 12 July.

President Peter Mutharika is expected to open this session on Friday, 21 June, 2019 from 10 AM.

This session has seen 64 MPs back in the house while 129 are new. The number of female MPs has also risen from 32 to 44.

It is yet to be known if Dr Lazarus Chakwera gets sworn in as an MP accepting defeat when his case is up for a conference this Friday at Lilongwe High Court.

Previous elections have been dragged to courts but with nothing tangible.

Malawians are now used to hearing rigging of election results especially when the MCP loses.

The 2019 elections have closed the dream of Chakwera to lead the oldest party as its President.