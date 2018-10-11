Girls from different schools are today taking turns to work as bankers at selected branches, head office and regional office of Standard Bank across the country as the bank’s commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child.

Chief Financial Officer Temwani Simwaka said today’s activities are a continuation of activities under “#KeepTheGirlChildInSchool” program, a joint initiative that Standard Bank runs with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) focussing on career mentorship, role modelling and confidence building in girls in schools.

“Through the initiative, Standard Bank is keeping its promise of contributing towards the empowerment of girls in Malawi. The goal is to keep them in school while providing continuous guidance on career development. This ensures that girls, especially those from underprivileged communities are encouraged through role models,” she said.

Simwaka said Standard Bank is committed to promoting girls education as evidenced by its partnership with UNICEF and other initiatives aimed to raise funds for the education sector.

She cited the Be More Race whose proceeds go towards buying needs of girls in school and employees volunteering in the mentorship programme as some of the initiatives.

“As an equal-opportunity employer, Standard Bank has many women in leadership positions who have become role models. Through this direct approach, we hope our girls will be motivated enough to continue exerting themselves, pushing boundaries and aiming high in life,” said Simwaka.

The 2018 International Day of the Girl Child is commemorated under the theme: With Her: A Skilled GirlForce