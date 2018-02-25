State House has noted with serious concern that a Facebook account has been created purporting to belong to President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika President of the Republic of Malawi.

Up-loaded on the page is a letter purportedly written by President Mutharika in connection with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s business investments.

State House disassociates the President from both the letter and the Facebook page as they are both fake.

The President has not authored any letter in connection with Prophet Bushiri’s business Investments.

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika does not have a Facebook page under the name ‘His Excellency The Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’ as alleged.

The correct Facebook account for the President is ‘Arthur Peter Mutharika/Politician’.

State House calls upon all Malawians to exercise their freedom of expression and make use of online technology with restraint and responsibility.

State House in conjunction with the relevant authorities is investigating the matter and the law will take its course once the perpetrators behind such fabrications are found.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE