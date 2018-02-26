LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Fiscal Police have moved with speed in probing the revelations that High Education Students Loan Board (HESLGB) Executive Director Chris Chisoni for being embroiled into abuse of office and Diaries-gate.

Chisoni is suspected to have fraudulently paid MK17 million to his wife company printing forms and dairies.

This comes a few days The Maravi Post exclusively exposed the fraud that EE & A Enterprise, a company which belong to Chisoni’s wife, Esther Chisoni was paid the money by the loans board.

The organisation’s diaries and loan forms, a contract awarded to a private firm which has appalled and incensed most Malawians as the cost deviates from the institution’s core mission of providing loans to needy students.

Both Head of Fiscal Police Isaac Norman and deputy police spokesman Thomeck Nyaude confirmed the investigation on HESLHG secretariat.

And more shocking are further allegations that this is not the first time that the Loans Board did business with EE & A Enterprise, which led to the firing of its Finance and Administration Manager for questioning such dealings.

The deal is exposed at a time when several under-privileged students continue to struggle to obtain loans from the board due to inadequate funding.

Nyaude said Fiscal Police as a branch of detectives under the main body of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has instituted the investigations into the matter.

“Fiscal Police is mandated to investigate cases in as a far as police work is concerned,” said Nyaude.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Juliana Lunguzi last week moved a motion calling for a review of the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Boards.

Lunguzi wants the Parliamentary Committee on Education to examine the Higher Education Students Loans Act of 2015 and address the great gap that exists and accommodate everyone.

According to sources at the board disclosed that the payment raised an alarm as to why Chisoni would authorize payment for the printing of forms which can be photocopied or accessed by student through their portals.

Verified information has indicated that this in not the first time for the board director to be involved in such abuse of office.

The MK17 million could pay for 21 first year generic students or 24 continuing generic students for two semesters.

Efforts to talk to Chisoni proved futile on several attempts to here his side on the matter.

The loan board has always been accused of not working according to its mandate where unprivileged and poor students fail to access the loan for their studies instead learners from well-to-do-families are benefiting from the initiative.